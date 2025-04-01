A blooming fabulous evening of flowers!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 100 guests filled the Sovereign Suite at Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury on Thursday, 27 March, for an evening of flowers and fun. David told hilarious stories of his life, whilst demonstrating floral designs.

If anyone is interested in coming along to Shrewsbury Flower Club, they usually meet at The Masonic Hall, Crewe Street on the last Thursday of the month. check our website shrewsburyflowerclub.org.uk for upcoming events. Visitors welcome.