Shrewsbury care home celebrates Mother's Day
Mount House celebrated Mother's Day with a special afternoon tea and gifts for all the ladies.
By contributor Rachel Gratton
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mount House and Severn View celebrated Mother's Day with a lovely afternoon cream tea made by our wonderful chef Carly, and it really was a big hit and very yummy indeed.
All our lovely ladies also received a little gift from all of us here to let them know how special they all are to us at The Mount. Big smiles all around.