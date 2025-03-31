Rocky Horror Show set to thrill Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids–Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping Time Warp.

Book tickets at www.theatresevern.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01743 281281.