Prompt action by Ludlow opticians helped save customer’s sight from permanent damage

After floaters appeared in Caroline’s vision, she went straight to Specsavers at 10 Bull Ring, where she discovered that something more sinister was happening in her eye.

‘When the floaters first appeared, I thought I’d got something in my eye, like a hair, but when they persisted for a few more days, I decided to get it checked out at Specsavers,’ says Caroline, who works in education.

Caroline was seen by optometrist, David Hobson, who carried out a full eye examination which included using an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. The OCT takes detailed scans of the back of the eye and helps detect eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

‘The OCT revealed a retinal tear, which is a break in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye,’ comments David. ‘There was a risk of the retinal tissue pulling away from its normal position, known as retinal detachment, so appreciating the serious nature of this, I made an urgent referral for Caroline to go to Hereford County Hospital.’

"I was shown the results of the scan and David told me that I needed to go straight to hospital," Caroline continues. "After six hours in the A&E eye department, I was given laser surgery to seal the tear. I’ve been back to the hospital since for a follow up appointment, and fortunately have been given the all clear.

"I’m so grateful to Specsavers for seeing me so quickly, and to David for spotting the problem because I had no idea what it was. They have all the latest equipment to diagnose problems like this and were so thorough in their investigation."

"I am very pleased that Caroline was able to receive treatment so promptly," continues David. "Her case highlights how important it is to take symptoms seriously, because if the retinal tear was left untreated, it could have led to permanent damage to her vision.

"My advice would be never to ignore issues with your vision or leave anything too late. If something doesn’t feel right, just get it checked out. We recommend having your eyes tested at least every two years unless you have concerns about your sight, in which case it is advisable to book an appointment sooner."