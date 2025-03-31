Nearly 8,000 people aged 65 living with dementia in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin currently has a diagnosis rate of 62.3 per cent.

Speaking to members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, Rachel Ford, regional fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society in Shropshire and Staffordshire, said many people thought that dementia was a natural part of ageing.

But, she said, it was caused by diseases of the brain. “This means we can stop it, but crucially we shouldn’t resign ourselves to a future where dementia is inevitable.

“This myth is one of our biggest hurdles. It stops people from seeking a diagnosis, and robs people of hope for the future – a future where dementia is a chronic condition that can be managed with medication and effective support.

“Dementia can be scary and isolating. But you can help ensure that no one has to face it alone,” said Rachel.

She told Rotarians that in the past year significant progress had been made in dementia research. In a historical moment for dementia treatment, two disease-modifying drugs were approved in the UK.

“These drugs have shown promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, bringing hope for the future.

“While these treatments have yet to be made available on the NHS, their approval marks the beginning of a new era in dementia treatment, and we continue to campaign for better access.”

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk