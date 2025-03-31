Market Drayton school’s breakfast club backed by homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Based close to the school at its development, The Damsons, the housebuilder was eager to assist the breakfast club for local children.

Louise Follett, Business Support Manager at Market Drayton Infant and Nursery School, said: “We are deeply thankful to David Wilson Homes for its generous donation to our breakfast club facility.

“We've been able to purchase new tables, chairs, stools, exciting play equipment, and a much-needed new toaster that doesn't burn or set off the smoke alarm. It has made such a positive difference in our community!”

The club getting into fun activities before school starts

The school has made the decision to move the breakfast club permanently to another building on site and is currently awaiting new tables and chairs to make the facility even better.

The breakfast club provides food, fun and community for these Market Drayton students

Louise said: “On average, 16 to 20 students a day utilise the breakfast club. It costs only £4.50 for a full breakfast and any pupils receiving premium funding use the club for free.”

The Market Drayton Infants breakfast club is thankful for David Wilson Homes' donation

An article published by the British Nutrition Foundation says that skipping breakfast is widespread in school-aged children. It is higher in teenagers, especially girls, and children from low-income households.

Regularly missing out on breakfast can make it harder for children to get enough of the nutrients they need to be healthy and learn. The foundation recommends that breakfast provision should be part of a whole school approach to healthy eating.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to help community organisations like Market Drayton Infant and Nursery School, and are more than happy to make their students’ lives easier.

“Engaging with the communities near our developments is something we are proud to do, and we will continue to support people in Market Drayton and Shropshire where possible.”