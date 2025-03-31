Emergency appeal launched following earthquake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

International development agency Christian Aid has launched an urgent fundraising appeal in the wake of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck central Myanmar on Friday, March 28.

The charity’s partners are reporting people have been severely impacted by the disaster, including many who saw their homes destroyed or badly damaged. Access to vital services such as water, power and basic foods have been critically disrupted.

Immediate emergency support is now urgently needed, including food parcels, water kits, shelters, and cash for essential supplies.

And – with the generous help of its supporters - Christian Aid is mobilising to assist its partners and quake-affected communities with essential aid and recovery over the coming weeks and months.

Christian Aid’s Head of Asia, Middle East & Europe, Julie Mehigan, explained the extent of the damage was being assessed and the response would likely be scaled up in the coming days.

She added: “Christian Aid has heard from partners and colleagues in the region that the Kyaukse Kinta Dam has burst in Mandalay, with water levels rising in the lowland areas around. We’re working closely with our partners and networks to identify the extent of the damage and the risk to communities there, as well as carrying out assessments to identify the communities which are most vulnerable and in need of our immediate help. With a nationwide power outage, communication continues to be challenging.

“This disaster has left people isolated, devastated and in need of drinking water, food and shelter. An urgent emergency response, with full humanitarian access, is needed.

“Myanmar is one of the lowest-income countries in the world. Even before this heartbreaking earthquake, we know conflict and displacement have left countless people in real need. Every prayer and every gift will offer hope to people hit by disaster.”

To donate to the Myanmar Earthquake Appeal, please visit Myanmar Earthquake Appeal - Christian Aid.

Christian Aid has been supporting partner organisations and communities in Myanmar for decades. These organisations have years of experience of working with the communities in central Myanmar who have been most acutely impacted by these devastating earthquakes. This shared approach aims to ensure humanitarian aid responses and community support programmes are locally-led and delivered by those most familiar with the challenges people are facing.