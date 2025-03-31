Brierley Hill Civic Review: DJ Judge Jules 'trance-ports' revellers back to a golden era of dance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When I saw the legendary Judge Jules was heading to Dudley I immediately messaged my sister Mel, double blue ticks straight away, her rapid response: “WE HAVE TO GO!!” I could sense the excitement, rarely do I get an instant reply.

We had an unforgettable holiday in 2001 to San Antonio, Ibiza, where we ticked off most of the big clubs, but there was one night at Eden that hands down eclipsed the rest - Judgement Sundays with the legendary Judge Jules.

Now some 24 years later, five like-minded friends piled into a car on Friday evening and headed to Brierley Hill Civic to relive the magic of our ‘clubbing’ days, which may have long since passed, but the excitement and energy was still there.

All of us have all seen big name DJs outside of nightclubs - which are becoming a rare sight across the UK nowadays - having been to large arenas, outdoor festivals etc, but this was a first at a venue of a capacity of under 700.

As soon as we entered the Civic’s main hall, DJ Billie Clements warming up the early crowd, we knew this was going to be a night to remember.

Now, as any dance music junkie will tell you, the Judge has pretty much done it all in the industry. Not only is he a pioneering DJ who has significantly impacted the electronic dance music scene, he’s a producer, promoter, radio presenter, and even more recently a music specialist lawyer, with no signs of slowing down.

The atmosphere in the Civic was absolutely electric from start to finish during the Judge’s set; euphoric melodies rekindled the excitement and energy of days gone by as we partied up close and personal with the Judge - a genuine connection between DJ and crowd that is often lost in larger venues. The Civic's smaller size allowed for a closeness and personal interaction with fantastic acoustics that made the night truly unforgettable and a reminder of carefree times.

Smaller venues, such as the Brierley Hill Civic, depend on our continued support to survive. These venues play a crucial role in communities offering a diverse range of entertainment on our doorsteps, offering a unique and personal experience that larger, more commercial venues simply cannot replicate. With close relationships between artists, audience, and venue staff, this creates an atmosphere of intimacy and shared passion that is unparalleled in larger settings.

It is vital we support these venues now to ensure they are around for future generations to continue to enjoy.