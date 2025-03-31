Award for Oswestry In Bloom volunteers

Mr Welti handed over the award, at Oswestry’s Guildhall on 25 March, following a presentation on the group’s work over the last few years and details of the plans for 2025. Chair Natalie Bainbridge and committee member Graham Mitchell gave an illustrated talk outlining the work of the volunteers and the community focus of In Bloom.

Natalie explained that “Oswestry In Bloom works tirelessly to make Oswestry a pleasant place to live, work and visit. Although horticulture is important, the community aspect is paramount. We have a great band of volunteers who are always ready to get involved in the next task”.

In his citation Mr Welti commended the group: “It gives me great pleasure to be here in the Oswestry Guildhall again during my shrieval year, albeit nearing the end, particularly to make this High Sheriffs recognition award to such a vibrant and successful group of volunteers. The group has forged strong links with many of the other groups operating in town. By sharing information and resource, the town has continued to present a beautiful face to locals and visitors alike. Congratulations to you all and thank you”.

The High Sheriff presenting the award to Chair Natalie Bainbridge

In 2023 Oswestry won Best Large Town in the national Britain In Bloom finals. OIB couldn’t be nominated again in 2024 but won gold and Best Large Town in The Heart of England Awards. This resulted in Oswestry being nominated to represent the region in the national competition again this year. None of this would be possible but for the hard work of volunteers.