Aldi calls on shoppers in Shropshire to nominate community champions

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket will select winners from across the UK, including in Shropshire, with those chosen recognised as an Aldi Community Champion and receiving a £200 Aldi voucher.

To participate, shoppers should submit the nominee’s name, email address and region to communitychampions@aldi.co.uk, alongside no more than 100 words on why they deserve to win, by Monday, 28 April 2025.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we know the vital role communities play in supporting each other and creating a sense of belonging amongst those in the local area.

“This initiative is our opportunity to honour the unsung heroes within our communities and to express our heartfelt thanks for the incredible impact they make every day.”

Aldi’s support of the community extends to its partnership with Neighbourly, which sees the supermarket provide surplus food from all its stores to hundreds of good causes across the country.