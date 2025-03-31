15-year-old to run 100 miles for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas has chosen to take part in this challenge having lost family or have family battling this awful disease and wanting to help make a difference to others who have to go through life with cancer.

Thomas says: "I have found a passion for running. I decided that I can turn my passion into something that can benefit others, so chose to take on this challenge. I have previously lost/had family battle through cancer so this is a charity close to my heart. That is why I would love to do anything to attempt to make a impact on this awful disease."