Iconic agricultural show named best event at prestigious tourism awards

The world-renowned farming celebration was named as the Best Event at The National Tourism Awards of Wales staged by the Welsh Government and Visit Wales at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

And there was double delight for Mid Wales at the awards after Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park at Ffinnant, Trefeglwys, won the prize in the Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping category.

A total of 48 finalists from across Wales were shortlisted in 12 categories ranging from Best Hotel to Best Event and including awards for Sustainable Tourism, Accessibility and Inclusivity and Dog Friendliness.

Service Manager Clive Bowen, of Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, accepted the award for the best caravan, camping and glamping facility.

The event was hosted by Aled Rhys Jones, a well-known broadcaster who’s also the Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, and it was sponsored by foodservice company Castell Howell.

Aled Rhys Jones hosted The National Tourism Awards of Wales staged by the Welsh Government and Visit Wales at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Entertainment was provided by the popular Welsh of the West End group who reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent and Band Pres Llareggub (Llareggub Brass Band) with their exciting blend of Welsh language pop, traditional New Orleans jazz and New York Hip Hop.

The Royal Welsh Show, held every July, is organised by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and is one of the largest agricultural events in Europe.

The show, held at the society's permanent showground in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, is a four-day event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and showcases livestock, equine competitions, horticulture, pole climbing, fur and feather, as well as having back-to-back 12-hour entertainment programmes across the site.

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Aled Rhys Jones found himself in the unusual position of hosting the awards night at the same time as learning that the Royal Welsh Show was among the winners.

He said: “I saw our name on the list and I was beyond thrilled. It is such a deserving tribute to the 1,000-strong team of dedicated volunteers who help run the show every year. For so long they have selflessly supported our own team of 34 staff to make this one of the greatest events in the world.

“To think it all started back in 1904 and is still going strong today, bringing in visitors from all round the globe, is something we should all in Wales be hugely proud of. This award is a wonderful tribute to all the generations who have built this event up from small beginnings and enabled it to grow into an unmissable date on the annual calendar for agricultural communities all around Europe.”

The five star holiday home park near Caersws opened in 2022 and is owned by partners Jonathan Williams and Lisa Hughes.

Clive Bowen said they and everyone involved with the running of the park were "chuffed to bits" to have won.

He said: “I know all my colleagues will be extremely proud of this. We are very much a team and to think that our efforts have been recognised by tourism industry leaders in Wales is just fantastic.”

Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park is a Visit Wales 5* Touring and Holiday Home Park.

Its low volume, low density touring, static caravans and holiday lodges are designed to blend in with the surrounding countryside of the beautiful Trannon Valley, where the park is sited.

Other big winners at the awards included former royal home and now the five star Plas Dinas Country House Hotel in Bontnewydd, near Caernarfon.

It was crowned the best hotel in Wales.

The hotel celebrated a memorable double when it fine dining Gunroom Restaurant – run by head chef Daniel ap Geraint who’s representing Wales in the finals of the popular BBC 2 television show, Great British Menu – was named as the best place to eat.

The leasehold for Plas Dinas Country House was bought by Daniel and Annie Perks in 2019 after they fell in love with the former royal retreat.

Back in the 1960s, it was the North Wales home of Lord Snowdon, formerly Anthony Armstrong-Jones, and Princess Margaret, hidden away from the glare of London life.

All the winners were congratulated by Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, who said: "The Welsh Government is proud to support The National Tourism Awards for Wales, particularly in 2025 – the Year of Croeso.

"These awards showcase excellence in a vital industry that employs nearly 12 per cent of our workforce and contributes £3.8 billion to our economy each year.

"This occasion has underlined Wales as a world-class destination thanks to our stunning landscapes, exceptional hospitality, and remarkable attractions, all underpinned by our unique culture and heritage.

"I congratulate all finalists who serve as outstanding ambassadors, and I'm particularly delighted to see Charly Dix win the Rising Star Award – a promising sign for our industry's future."

