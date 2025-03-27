Shropshire man strikes gold after winning dream car and £5k treasure trove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Constantin Ivan, from Telford, won a Mini Cooper S Sport worth £31,000 in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition - less than a year after he first started entering.

The 33-year-old was left lost for words when BOTB presenter Christian Williams arrived at his home to deliver the glittering news.

He flung open his front door, having already spotted Christian through the window, and was then taken to his new hot hatch, which was parked up the road.

“Are you serious?” the manufacturing operative said. “That’s crazy. I’m in shock and I don’t know what to say!

“I enjoy playing the game, but I never expected to win. It’s going to change our lives.”

The Mini Cooper S Sport is packed with power, boasting a turbocharged engine, 201bhp, and a top speed of 150mph. But despite its compact size, it turns out it’s a great fit – even for 6ft 4in Constantin!

Jumping behind the wheel, he got to check out all the car’s impressive features as Christian pointed them out.

Christian said: “Constantin was smiling even before I knocked on the door, so I had a feeling he knew something was up.

“The Mini Cooper S Sport is a wicked bit of kit – it’s sporty, fun to drive, and still surprisingly spacious inside. Even at 6ft 4in, Constantin looked pretty comfy in there!”

But the surprises weren’t over just yet. As Constantin explored his new car, Christian opened the boot to reveal £5,000 worth of gold, hidden away as an extra bonus.

Christian added: “A dream car and £5,000 in gold – not bad for a few quid!”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £88.9m-worth of cars so far.