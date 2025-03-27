Shropshire Leisure Centres launch health referral programme to support long-term health conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new health referral programme has been launched at four Shropshire Leisure Centres, providing a vital roadmap to recovery for residents living with certain long-term health conditions.

The ‘Healthy Life’ programme is designed to support individuals with a wide range of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s, long-COVID, musculoskeletal conditions and support with general weight management. People interested in signing up for Healthy Life can obtain a referral from their GP or healthcare professional.

The programme offers a comprehensive 12-week plan, which includes an initial assessment, followed by a tailored exercise plan suited to the individual’s needs. Whether it’s through a 1:1 session, specialised classes like "Good Boost", or other fitness activities, everyone will receive the right level of support for them.

Participants also benefit from access to the gym, swimming facilities, and a wide range of classes throughout the 12 weeks, all with guidance from dedicated instructors who will monitor their progress.

Amanda Arnold, Healthy Life Coach for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, said: “The goal of the programme is to help participants build more active, confident lifestyles, promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

“By offering this programme, Shropshire Leisure Centres are making it easier for those who need it most to engage in regular physical activity, improve their health, and enhance their quality of life.”

Grant Wilson, Infrastructure, Contracts and Compliance Manager at Shropshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners at Serco delivering this innovate programme to support people’s health and wellbeing at the leisure centres that they run on behalf of Shropshire Council”.

Healthy Life is currently available at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre, Oswestry Swimming and Fitness Centre, and Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, and is open to individuals over 18 years old who are inactive, sedentary, or managing a controlled medical condition or disability. The programme may be offered at the new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre later in the year.

For more information on the ‘Healthy Life’ programme, including how to get a referral, please contact Amanda.arnold@serco.com