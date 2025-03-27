Epson Telford donates lifesaving device to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Shrewsbury shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An AED is a compact, portable device that delivers an electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. Last year, (1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024) cardiac arrests accounted for nearly a third of the charity’s missions. Sadly, the survival rate for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than ten per cent. Yet with immediate bystander intervention before the arrival of the emergency services, survival rates can double or even triple. These devices are designed to be used by anyone, with clear, step-by-step voice instructions, and will only deliver a shock if necessary.

Rachael Abi Rached, head of retail for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Epson Telford. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has an AED available in all ten of our shop locations across the Midlands. Having an AED on site gives our staff, volunteers, and visitors peace of mind knowing that lifesaving equipment can be accessed quickly in an emergency.”

Sam Millard, health and safety officer for Epson Telford, added: “We’re proud to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital work. The AED donation is also a vital resource for the community. While we hope it never has to be used, having this device offers reassurance, knowing it’s available if an emergency ever does occur near the Shrewsbury shop.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity also offers a range of First Aid Courses, covering essential skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the safe use of an AED. These courses are designed to prepare participants for a range of emergency situations, providing them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to deliver effective First Aid.

To learn more about the charity’s First Aid courses, visit midlandsairambulance.com/education/first-aid-courses.