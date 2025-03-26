Telford-based business supports hospital trust's multi-million pound development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Why Automatic Doors are Essential in Healthcare

Healthcare environments demand uncompromising accessibility and infection control, making automatic doors a key component of hospital infrastructure. Our sliding, swing,

ICU doors provide:

Manual ICU Door

Touch-free access to reduce cross-contamination risks

Smooth and quiet operation for patient comfort

Energy-efficient solutions that enhance hospital sustainability

Compliance with NHS and DDA regulations

Manual ICU door solutions to support patient flow

A Trusted Partner in Healthcare Projects

With extensive experience in hospital and healthcare facility installations, Horton Automatics has worked on countless projects across the UK, over the last 30 years, supporting NHS Trusts with reliable, high-performance entry solutions tailored to their needs. This collaboration with IHP and Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust reinforces our commitment to enhancing healthcare environments through innovative and robust door systems.

Looking Ahead