Telford-based business supports hospital trust's multi-million pound development

Horton Automatics is proud to play a role in a major healthcare infrastructure upgrade as Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust partners with Integrated Health Projects (IHP) in a multi-million-pound contract to enhance hospital facilities.

Why Automatic Doors are Essential in Healthcare 

Healthcare environments demand uncompromising accessibility and infection control, making automatic doors a key component of hospital infrastructure. Our sliding, swing, 

ICU doors provide:
Manual ICU Door
  • Touch-free access to reduce cross-contamination risks
  • Smooth and quiet operation for patient comfort
  • Energy-efficient solutions that enhance hospital sustainability
  • Compliance with NHS and DDA regulations
Manual ICU door solutions to support patient flow
A Trusted Partner in Healthcare Projects

With extensive experience in hospital and healthcare facility installations, Horton Automatics has worked on countless projects across the UK, over the last 30 years, supporting NHS Trusts with reliable, high-performance entry solutions tailored to their needs. This collaboration with IHP and Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust reinforces our commitment to enhancing healthcare environments through innovative and robust door systems.

Looking Ahead

We are excited to see this project unfold and contribute to the future of healthcare infrastructure in Shropshire. Stay tuned for updates as we work alongside IHP to deliver cutting-edge door solutions that improve access and efficiency across hospital sites.

