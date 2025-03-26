Skills for Growth Partnership launch hailed a success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 80 businesses and training providers attended the event, which unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College, In-Comm Training & Business Services and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

The partnership has been established to provide a one-stop shop for employers seeking skills support and to create new opportunities for training and development for Telford & Wrekin employers.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, who opened the event, said: "We're serious about providing the best opportunities for local people and making sure Telford and Wrekin remains the place in the Midlands to do business.

"This new Skills for Growth Partnership brings together our borough's leading skills providers under a single collaborative framework, making it much easier for employers to access the training and development they need.

"By working together, our partners are simplifying the skills landscape for businesses, which can often be complex and difficult to navigate. This joined-up approach will help employers find exactly the right support they need, regardless of who provides it."

The event at the flagship Quad development was hosted by Be Bold Media’s Amy Bould, featured two panel discussions including hearing from Capgemini, Lyreco, Wrekin Sheetmetal and McPhillips (Wellington) about the skills challenges they face.

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive of Telford College, was on the event panel with members of the partnership.

He said: "Telford College welcomes this opportunity to further develop our partnerships with education and training providers for the benefit of employers in Telford & Wrekin. Only by working together can we make a real difference."

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, added: "This is such an exciting collaboration, with so much potential. It chimes perfectly with our mission here at the Chamber, where we strive to bring businesses together. We are always stronger when we are fighting on a united front in the best interests of our economy."

The event also featured an expo showcasing the range of skills initiatives and funding opportunities available to businesses across the borough.