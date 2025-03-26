Political opinion: New young candidate stands for Much Wenlock election
Submitted by Shropshire First. Shropshire First are delighted and honoured to welcome our youngest candidate for the forthcoming local elections.
Daisy Whiteman will be standing for Much Wenlock Town Council, being just 18 years and two months of age. She is very well-known in the area and, with a long family political association in the town and its management, it is clear that local politics and supporting her community are in her blood.
Alongside her focus of supporting local businesses, she is determined that the voice of local Farmers is heard.
On her Shropshire First website profile she writes… “Other political groups are governed by their Westminster national managers but, by me standing as an Independent under the Shropshire First banner, I will be free to fight for all of our farmers AND support every business and resident in our wonderful area."