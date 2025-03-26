Political opinion: New young candidate stands for Much Wenlock election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daisy Whiteman will be standing for Much Wenlock Town Council, being just 18 years and two months of age. She is very well-known in the area and, with a long family political association in the town and its management, it is clear that local politics and supporting her community are in her blood.

Alongside her focus of supporting local businesses, she is determined that the voice of local Farmers is heard.