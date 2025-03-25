The Art Practice of Michael Mihangel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"Please pop along and sample all the art and craft stalls for the most remarkable experience. You can also sign up for dog life drawing classes that I will be running on those days or sit for a five minute pencil sketch portrait.

"I am also running art history presentations at Llanfyllin Library Building (RDC) on the first Thursday of each month and you can sign up for these by contacting Sheela Hughes at: sheela@llanfyllinwellbeing.com. These classes cost £6 and are also available online, and at the moment are largely based on Impressionist painters.

"A large part of my creative art practice is making sketchbooks recording weddings and other events. These are very special artefacts that beautifully record special times."

Detail from Shrewsbury Coffee House sketch.

You can find out more by visiting michaelmihangel.co.uk