Pair of playful grey-t-hounds looking for loving home after leaving the racing track behind

Honey Bee and Beetle, aged three, have left their racing days behind them and are more than ready to find a forever family so they can enjoy the love and comforts that life in a home brings.

Sophie Ashton, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, says: “There’s a misconception that greyhounds need lots of exercise, but that’s not necessarily the case. They look athletic, but greyhounds are considered to be moderately active dogs that enjoy their leisure time. Honey Bee and Beetle are no exception. After a run around, especially chasing their toys, they love nothing more than to sit and watch the world go by or have a snooze.

“Like all dogs, they need daily walks and time and opportunity to explore and play, and this devoted pair love to play, which is lovely to see. They are the perfect mix as they enjoy heading out and about but are also in their element when it’s time to sit down for a snuggle on the sofa – at any time of day!”

Honey Bee is hoping for a forever home with her best friend Beetle.

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK. Dogs Trust and others in the animal welfare sector are calling for greyhound racing to end across the UK to prevent further deaths and injuries. Earlier this month, the Welsh Government became the first in the UK to announce a ban, a decision that Dogs Trust has warmly welcomed.

Beetle and Honey are pictured with, from left, team members Sara Chambers, Trinity Metcalfe and Donna Richardson

Honey Bee and Beetle can live with children aged eight and over. Due to their racing background, they like to chase small animals so they wear muzzles when out and about, which they are perfectly happy to do.