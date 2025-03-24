Beautifully light-hearted art exhibition at Llanfyllin Library

Michael says: "The Shrewsbury Coffee House sketches are made on location and then re-presented in exciting compositions. They are very linear and minimalist to some extent and are created by drawing as much with a rubber as a pencil. This process adds very fine nuances in feeling and sensitivity and is important to me in moving my painting and drawing forward in a refined and convincing way.

"To me it is about engaging with an image without making unnecessary complications and making an artwork in the most efficient and effective way possible. It is about experiencing living life with more thinking and seeing than actually doing. This helps me respond as an artist with empathy, sensory attention and imagination with incredible generosity and accuracy and a pinch of wit.

"Likewise, this also applies to the large charcoal drawings of the beautiful dog along with a fascination for the visual elements through observation of shape, mood and expression so as to almost entice you into the moment of the image and ask what events have caused or are causing these reactions. Working like this is not easy but the rewards and idea progressions are priceless.

A Rascal With A Heart Of Gold. A2 Charcoal.

"The Coffee Pot painting is a delight in colour, space, distortions and light and dark of reflective surfaces and the Young Lady Studying paintings are a true celebration of colour and optimism and bright futures for all of us."

Young Lady Studying. Oil on Canvas.

Visit the artist's website for more information: michaelmihangel.co.uk.