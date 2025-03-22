Shrewsbury Food Festival named Festival of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On March 18, the awards night celebrated the best venues, experiences and events from across the West Midlands visitor economy. 15 winners were crowned at the annual celebration of the sector at Edgbaston Stadium.

The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED. The awards were organised by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s lead for the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.

Shrewsbury Food Festival is an annual event in the town’s Quarry Park which champions local independent producers, chefs, performers, and businesses. It happens across two days on the last weekend in June. The event boasts around 200 food, drink, and homeware exhibitors, chef demonstrations, a chef school, a live music stage, a family entertainment stage, a field to fork area, VIP tent, corporate party tipis, and a whole area of free kids' activities.

Shrewsbury Food Festival takes place in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on the last weekend of June

Shropshire Festivals owner, Beth Heath, said, “We were completely shocked to hear our name announced – we didn’t expect to pick up the award two years running, especially being up against events in big cities! I'm so proud that a Shropshire family-run business has scooped gold, putting Shrewsbury firmly on the map as a great place to visit.

Beth Heath, Sid Heath and Clare Wells from the Shropshire Festivals team collecting their gold award

“Shrewsbury Food Festival has been growing in momentum since it was launched in 2013. We’re passionate about creating a day out for the whole family – whether you want to enjoy the bars, street food and live music, shop ‘til you drop, learn from top chefs, or soak up all the free activities and fun for kids. We’re dedicated to creating zero waste events, committed to championing local businesses and people.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place on June 28-29 this year.