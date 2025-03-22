Oswestry date for brother of Genesis guitarist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The John Hackett Band celebrating news of new album and 50th anniversary of ‘Voyage Of The Acolyte.

“The band have never sounded better, and they are musically as tight as a drum skin at present.” David Edwards, The Progressive Aspect – March 2024.

With their growing reputation on the live circuit during 2024, including appearances at Soundle, Nene Valley and HRH Prog festivals, the John Hackett Band have announced another series of dates for 2025 stretching across the UK and including a date at Hermon Chapel, Oswestry on Saturday, 12 April.

Special Guest, Dikajee

A series of special guests with open the show at each venue drawn from an exciting list that includes Heather Findlay, Olja Dikajee, EBB and Book of Genesis. As well as featuring material from the new album, the JHB will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Voyage of the Acolyte’, Steve Hackett’s solo debut album which kicked off an ongoing series of appearances by John both in the studio and live with his brother Steve – most recently closing the triumphant ‘Lamb Lies Down…’UK tour at the Royal Albert Hall and is also featured (alongside Amanda Lehmann) on Hackett Seniors’ chart-topping album, ‘Live Magic At Trading Boundaries’.

John Hackett

By the time the band arrive in Oswestry they will have released the new John Hackett Band album, ‘Red Institution’.