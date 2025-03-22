New Old Gold Pack t-shirt supporting Wolves Foundation

OGP, who deliver the colourful and nostalgia-driven flag and banner displays on a Molineux matchday, have partnered with the Foundation on a series of limited-edition t-shirts to not just support the charity but also epitomise fan culture and pride in the city.

The second t-shirt in the series, under the ‘Yam Yam’ brand, was delivered in time for the recent Foundation Focus Fixture against Everton, and features Lady Wulfruna, a key figure in the founding of Wolverhampton, and the city’s motto, ‘Out of Darkness Cometh Light’.

"We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Wolves Foundation once again for another t-shirt release,” said Kieran and Alex from Old Gold Pack, who are grateful for a number of local artists for their design work on the project.

“After the success of our first collaboration, we’re excited to keep the momentum going with this latest design.

“This project is all about showcasing the immense talent Wolverhampton has to offer—celebrating it, championing it, and embracing that unmistakable Wulfrunian spirit.

“Being Wulfrunian isn’t just about where we’re from—it’s who we are. It means something.

“A huge shoutout to Wolftown and the brilliant artist Son of Nigel for bringing this design to life.

“Go out and get one and wear it with pride, show what it means to be Wulfrunian!"

“We are delighted to see the creative vision of OGP once again on display with this second t-shirt in the series, released as part of this season’s Foundation Focus Fixture,” added Foundation Head of Business Development Kieron Ansell.

“These are cool and unique items which aim to link into the culture of what it means to be a Wolves fan and to celebrate life in the city in which we are based.

“On top of that, the fact that the Foundation will benefit from this project means that every fan who purchases a t-shirt is also contributing directly to the work we deliver out and about in the local community.”

There will be a series of four graphic-based tee-shirts released in total, and any fans who purchase all four will receive a special gift.

The different colour versions of the two already released are now available to purchase online and from the Molineux Megastore.

Foundation staff Dan and Grace model the new t-shirts.



