Cannock venue to host rock 'n' roll royalty Spike

Spike is the founder and front man of the Quireboys - one of the UK's most enduring rock 'n' roll bands. A band that's been through different chapters and had different line-ups, yet Spike is the constant throughout.

Song writer, singer and leader of a band with which he has now become synonymous. With lifelong friend Guy Bailey, Spike penned the benchmark Quireboys songs - such as 'Hey You', 'I Don't Love You Any More' and '7 O'Clock' - tracks that have defined the band musically for decades and, to this day, remain the hallmark songs of any Quireboys show.

Spike has also had a succession of critically acclaimed solo records and treasured collaborations, and will be ably supported by his friends Christian Heilmann, Del Bromham (Stray) and White Skies (Acoustic). The 4,000 sq ft venue The Station has an ever growing reputation for all genres of music, bringing live music to the heart of Cannock.

Remaining tickets available online at TicketSource.

