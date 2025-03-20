Spring is in the air at Staffordshire farm as it gets ready for Easter fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, will be launching its Easter Eggstravaganza on Friday, April 11 with an Easter-themed woodland trail, Lambing Live and Spring themed shows, including the fabulous children’s entertainer ‘just Josh’ with his comedy magic, juggling and all round high energy daftness, to mark the reopening of Mega Slide Mountain – the UK’s longest outdoor mega slide.

Families will be able to meet the hundreds of new arrivals on the farm including chicks, calves, piglets, kid goats, mules and lambs. It might even be possible to see a Spring lamb being born with the return of the popular Lambing Live Tent and the 24-hour ‘Ewe’ Tube live streaming.

Tom Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said it was a chance for families to enjoy getting outside in the warmer weather while meeting some of the hundreds of new arrivals expected over the Easter holidays.

Entertainers prepare for Easter Eggstravaganza at National Forest Adventure Farm

He said: “Spring is always a magical time of year. With lots of new arrivals it is a great time for families to explore the open countryside and find out more about life on the farm.

Meet the lambs at National Forest Adventure Farm with Lambing Live and bottle feeding

“Meet the Easter bunny and share in the excitement with lots of live shows to keep young minds entertained as well as bottle feeding lambs and taking on the record-breaking Mega Slide Mountain to bring a burst of family fun this Easter.”

Easter Bunny at the National Forest Adventure Farm gets ready to dish out chocolate to visitors

The Mega Slide Mountain, which sits on a 30ft hill next to the animal paddocks has been closed for winter, so Easter will be the first time in 2025 that visitors can take on the 200ft long slide which sees visitors reach speeds of up to 12mph.

Easter Eggstravaganza, which will run from Friday 11th to Friday 25th April, is the only time that the farm’s woodland area, which was created in 2002 as part of its commitment to the National Forest, is available to the public.

Each year it is opened in Spring to allow guests the chance to wander the woodland trail in search of the Easter Bunny’s home nestled within the 28,000 trees planted on the site.

More than 200 lambs, chicks and pygmy goats are due to be born during the event with the Lambing Live Tent giving guests the chance to feed the new lambs and possibly even see a Spring lamb being born with the return of the 24-hour ‘Ewe’ Tube live streaming.

Just Josh (Benson) will be entertaining on the main stage. One of the most sought-after family entertainers in the UK, he has twice won the York Little Vikings Award for Best Birthday Party Entertainer and been nominated for Best Comic in the UK Pantomime Association’s annual awards. A self proclaimed ‘premier provider of daft comedy chaos’, his act features a mixture of high energy magic, juggling, balloonology and general silly antics, perfect for kids from 4 to 104!

Admission includes access to the outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

From Saturday 5th to Thursday 11th April and 26th and 27th April the farm will also be open for general admission but will not include the Easter Eggstravaganza events. This will give families the chance to meet the animals and includes access to the outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes as well as Mega Slide Mountain.