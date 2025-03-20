Shropshire credit union scoops Midlands customer service award

Just Credit Union, Shrewsbury-based not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, has been presented with the ‘Member Sentiment Award’ for the Midlands.

Performance Metrics Ltd., global experts in measuring credit union performance, presented the award at the Association of British Credit Union’s annual conference in Leeds.

Fergal Brehony, Managing Director of Performance Metrics, said today: “The awards honour the exceptional commitment of credit unions across the UK to uphold Consumer Duty standards.

“We would like to congratulate Just Credit Union on winning the Midlands award.

“Just Credit Union has consistently received excellent results across a series of surveys we have conducted on them over the last 18 months.

“They clearly demonstrate the member-first culture which sets them apart.”

The ‘Member Sentiment Awards’ are based upon an independent survey of members and measure a credit union’s ability to deliver positive outcomes to their members in line with the Consumer Duty requirements.

Karen Farrow, Just Credit Union Chief Officer, said: “We are delighted to have won the award as well as to have received fantastic member feedback.

“Perhaps what is most pleasing are the comments from members telling us how joining Just Credit Union had helped them get control of their finances and improve their lives.”

Karen added: “It’s great to know that whether borrowing or saving with Just Credit Union you are helping other people in your community.”