Orthopaedic surgeon from Shropshire uses annual leave to transform children's lives

Leading the trio was Rachel Buckingham, a Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Oxford University Hospitals Trust who has volunteered with Mercy Ships annually since 2019. Joining her for the first time was Nigel Kiely, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Shropshire and Andrea Yeo, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at St. George’s University Hospital, London.

Over the two weeks, the team performed surgical procedures on 18 children, ranging from the age of 4 to 14. Many of the children had several procedures performed at the same time.

“The work was not different to the UK,” explains Andrea, “But just a lot more extreme. Over the two weeks we operated on eight Blounts cases, four Rickets, two Skeletal Dysplasia, one Hereditary Multiple Exostosis and three cases from old infections.

Rachel Buckingham, Nigel Kiely and Andrea Yeo volunteer with Mercy Ships in Sierra Leone.

“It was really special to see the change in the patients. Before surgery, they were often very shy and withdrawn, but then the next day after surgery they would greet you with huge smiles. Although their legs were wrapped up in plaster, they could see they were straight.”

In the UK there are around 200 specialist Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons and almost 7,000 Orthopaedic Surgeons, but in Sierra Leone there are only a handful, with limited resources. The reality for many patients is that even if they could find a surgeon able to do the work, they would be unable to afford the treatment.

As a result, children with severe lower limb deformities including bowed or windswept legs, clubfoot, and quadricep contractures, have no opportunity to receive the surgical care they need.

In the last year alone, over 55 children in Sierra Leone have received Paediatric Orthopaedic surgery on board theGlobal Mercy,followed by intensive rehabilitation. Children who were often only able to walk in agonising pain, are now able to walk independently and with confidence, return to school and have hopes for the future.

“I was prepared for the severe deformities I’d be seeing and operating on,” says Nigel. “But what took me by surprise was how emotional it was to meet the children and their parents during the pre-operative assessments. They were so incredibly grateful to be able to receive free, life-changing, surgery.

“Probably the hardest operation we did was on a child of 14 who had a severely deformed knee. We had to fuse the knee and that operation took quite a few hours. But it was really special to be able to use my skills and make a difference.”

Both Nigel and Andrea decided to volunteer for Mercy Ships having watched a live stream atthe British Society for Children’s Orthopaedic conference. The room of surgeons listened to Rachel and felloworthopaedic surgeon, Andrew Wainwright, live from theGlobal Mercy,showing the medical facilities and talking about Mercy Ships and the patients. Fast forward a few years and both Nigel and Andrea are volunteering alongside Rachel.

“We learnt so much from Rachel,” explains Andrea. “She is the lead Paediatric Orthopaedic surgeon with Mercy Ships and it was great to be able to do operations alongside her.”

Thanks to partnership and teaching from lead Mercy Ships surgeons, more surgeons across the UK are choosing to volunteer with Mercy Ships, so that even more patients can receive the life-changing care they need.