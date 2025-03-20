'Eagerly awaited' plant fair returns in time for Mother’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organiser Martin Blow said: “We are really looking forward to returning to this wonderful historic Kitchen Garden. The spring plant fair here is a favourite with garden lovers who enjoy the chance to choose from thousands of plants all lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending.

“These wonderful specialist nurseries will come laden with flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs to provide instant colour plus lots of later flowering plants to get planted now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, fruit trees, plants for shade and alpines will also feature at the fair. The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips.”

“Now’s the time to think ahead and plan that dream border for your garden and as it is Mother's Day, why not bring mum for a planty treat!”

Spring Plant Fair

The Walled Kitchen Garden at Sugnall near Eccleshall dates from 1738 and has been restored as a working kitchen garden producing fruit and vegetables.

The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday, 30 March. It is just £1 to enter the plant fair and walled garden. Parking is free. Refreshments available. Dogs are welcome on a lead.

The Walled Garden is on the B5026, Eccleshall to Loggerheads Road.