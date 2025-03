Telford based food distributor wins national industry award

The accolade is particularly special for Cress Co as it is judged by farm shop retailers themselves - the very businesses the company supports every day. The judging process included customer testimonials and mystery shopper phone calls, meaning Cress Co was recognised not just for what it claims to do, but for the service it consistently delivers - reliable supply, strong relationships, and a genuine commitment to customers.

Cress Co operates from a 110,000-square-foot warehouse in Dunfermline, and a 15,000 square-foot chilled warehouse in Telford, with three other depots around the UK in Milton Keynes, Maltby and Bristol, ensuring it can hold ample stock and deliver nationwide to serve its diverse range of customers.

“We never expect awards for simply doing what we believe is right,” said Joe Wall, founder and Managing Director of Cress Co. “But to receive this recognition from the people we serve is an absolute honour. It’s a testament to our incredible team, who go above and beyond every day.”

The award winner of Associate Member of the Year of the Farm Retail Association is announced.

The award was presented at the Farm Retail Association’s annual event in Birmingham, which celebrates excellence in farm retail and champions local food businesses, including farm shops, farmers’ markets, and Pick Your Own fruit farms.

The accolade

This recognition highlights the vital role Cress Co plays in supporting the UK’s farm shop sector, ensuring these independent businesses can offer customers the best in fine food and drink.

Matt Coxon Sales Manager for Cress Co and Nikki Castley for Cress Co collect their award.

The other award winners