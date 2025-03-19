New insights report reveals only 13 per cent of all emergency services fleet is electric or hybrid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Conducted via a Freedom of Information (FOI) survey sent to 108 police, fire, and ambulance services – with a remarkable 95 per cent response rate - the report examines the current state of play, the future plans of these services, and the critical need for coordinated efforts to achieve a sustainable, electrified fleet by 2030.

Key Insights:

Only 13per cent of fleet is electric or hybrid: Of the 103 emergency services that responded to the survey, just 13 per cent of their fleets are made up of electric or hybrid vehicles. The police forces alone reported having nearly 32,000 vehicles, of which only 15 per cent are electric or hybrid. Fire and ambulance services fare even worse, with just 10 per cent of their fleets electrified. Lack of clear planning for 2030 deadline: With the government’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles approaching, 67 per cent of emergency services are still uncertain about how much they will spend on electric or hybrid vehicles. Infrastructure is key to progress: Availability of charging infrastructure is a major roadblock to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. Fleet leads from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, and NHS England all emphasised the need for substantial investment in charging stations to keep fleet operational. Government action needed: There is an urgent need for the government to provide additional funding and a clear strategy for the electrification of emergency services. Without a national coordinated plan for charging infrastructure, services risk falling behind the 2030 deadline, ultimately hindering the emergency services’ ability to remain operational and sustainable.

The report stresses that transitioning to electric vehicles is a cross departmental issue. From estate management for charging infrastructure to procurement and finance, all aspects of the emergency services must come together to create a comprehensive strategy.

Most importantly, it calls on leaders to prioritise this challenge, ensuring that there is a clear, actionable plan in place well before the 2030 deadline.

The electrification of the emergency services fleet and the challenges associated with it will be a core topic at the upcoming Emergency Services Show in September at Birmingham NEC.

David Holden, Joint Managing Director of The Emergency Services Show, said: “Fleet electrification has been a hot topic for several years running now at The Emergency Services Show. As Emergency Services Times releases this insights paper with input from over 100 emergency services, it’s clear that many of our emergency services are looking for direction on how best to meet the 2030 deadline without compromising on delivery.

“By bringing together leaders and industry experts, the Emergency Services Show can act as a valuable space for learning and sharing knowledge on how to tackle this challenge. This insights paper is a valuable first step in highlighting the current state of play, and where we go from here.”

Richard Muirhead, Director of Commercial Services for West Mercia Police, said: “The 2030 deadline is a big risk to policing. There's a limit as to how far we can go without charging infrastructure in place and we are limited by a lack of capital funding to make it happen.

“I expect to see EVs and hybrids lasting four to seven years with whole life costs less than ICE vehicles. If EV is the way we’re going, then we need to go now,” he cautioned, adding that “it makes economic sense.”