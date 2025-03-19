Money Matters: How much Severn Trent Water bills are going up and how you could save

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A steep annual increase to our water bills is just around the corner, with bills across the country expected to go up by about £10 a month.

The water companies say major upgrades are needed to reduce pollution and improve water quality, and the only way to fund it is by raising their prices.

How much your household’s annual water bill will go up depends on who your water company is, which is in turn determined by where you live.

In our region, water supplier Severn Trent is raising bills from an average of £457 in 2024/25 to £556 in 2025/26 – an increase of £99.

If you get your water from South Staffs Water, and wastewater service from Severn Trent, your total bill will increase by slightly more, as your South Staffs bill will go up by 26 per cent compared to Severn Trent’s 22 per cent.

If you’re worried about paying your water bills, there are a number of schemes on offer to help.

One of the first things to consider is the option of switching to a water meter, if you’re not on one already.

With a meter, you’re paying for your actual water use. As a general rule, money saving expert Martin Lewis says you could be better off on a meter if you have more bedrooms than people in your home.

It’s free to get a meter, and if you do find you’re paying more you can move back to un-metered billing.

If you get a meter – or if you already have one – there are a number of ways you can cut your water usage to keep your bill down. Ensure you’re filling your washing machine to reduce the number of loads to wash, stick to quick showers rather than baths, and use rainwater for watering plants.

You may also be able to access free water-saving gadgets, including shower heads, tap inserts and garden hose nozzles, from Save Water Save Money.

If it’s not possible for you to have a water meter because you live in a flat with shared pipes, for example, you can ask for an assessed bill instead. This will typically look at how many people live in the home, number of bedrooms and the type of property.

If you have a low income, you could be eligible for a ‘social’ tariff, which could reduce or cap your annual bill.

Social tariffs vary between suppliers, but for Severn Trent it means up to 70 per cent off your water bill.

You could be eligible if your household income is below £22,010, with an extra allowance on top of this if you have child dependants. Your income and circumstances will be assessed when you apply to determine the level of discount you get.

For households in receipt of a means-tested benefit such as Universal Credit, you could also have your bill capped through the WaterSure scheme. As well as receiving benefits, you normally also need to have at least three children in the home or a medical condition which means you use extra water.

To apply for a social tariff or the WaterSure scheme, contact your supplier directly. They will also be able to offer help if you are struggling to pay your bills.

Wrekin Housing Group customers can also contact our Money Matters team for support.