Ladies' barbershop chorus raise funds for hospice
Severn Harmony were very pleased to hand over a cheque to Severn Hospice following a year of fund raising. The ladies have held raffles and concerts in aid of the hospice throughout 2024 and presented a cheque for £1,021.
Severn Harmony ladies chorus meet every week on Tuesdays at Ketley Community Centre and welcome new recruits!
For more information, please visit: severnharmony.co.uk.