Iconic Bridgnorth townhouse hits the market for the first time in almost 15 years
After nearly 15 years in private ownership, 10 East Castle Street in the heart of Bridgnorth is now available for sale. Renowed local agent Nock Deighton collaborates with prestigeous agency Prime&Place on all of their £1m+ listings, bringing this stunning five-bedroom Victorian townhouse to market. With its unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury, it is a rare find in one of the town's most coveted locations.
Set at the end of the picturesque East Castle Street, number 10 is a distinguished period property that showcases the elegance of Victorian design. The home has been meticulously maintained, offering a seamless combination of traditional features and contemporary updates. From the grand entrance hall with its original decorative tiling to the reinstated stained-glass windows, the property celebrates the town's rich heritage while incorporating modern comforts.
What truly sets the property apart from most in this central location is the Annex, having been transformed into a vibrant and versatile space, currently serving as a kitchen/bar and studio downstairs with gym and cinema room above. Over the years, this well-loved barn has played host to countless family celebrations, from milestone birthdays to intimate gatherings, offering the owners a dedicated space for entertaining away from the main house.
With its adaptable layout, this beautifully restored barn presents endless possibilities, whether continuing its role as a dedicated leisure space or being reimagined as guest accommodation, a home office, or a creative studio.
Viewings of the property are to be arranged strictly via appointment only by contacting Nock Deighton on 01746 767767.