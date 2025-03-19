Creative agency Milk & Tweed designs new website and brand for Sir Trevor Phillips’ Shropshire analytics company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Webber Phillips specialises in cultural heritage analysis, using data and its own software to help organisations understand and engage with diverse populations through demographic insights.

The company was founded by the journalist and former Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission with Professor Richard Webber, inventor of the geodemographic classifications systems Acorn and Mosaic.

Director Emily Sparks said the company, which has with worked national organisations including the Premier League and Prostate Cancer UK, needed the new website to better showcase its work and reflect the pedigree of the clients who rely on its research.

“A lot has changed in our business since our last website was created and we wanted something that is more visually up to date but also one that shows off the fact that we offer these products that meet our clients’ needs,” she said.

“We're much clearer around where they fit within particular sectors and the website demonstrates that.”

The company helps its clients understand the cultural make-up of their audience, their customer base or the population area they are trying to communicate with. “Part of our role is very much around education,” said Ms Sparks. “While people do recognise the fact that the country is becoming more diverse, they can't necessarily quantify it so we use software that we have developed to do that for them.”

It helped Prostate Cancer UK’s campaign to raise awareness among black men, particularly those from Afro-Caribbean and sub-Saharan African communities, by identifying the communities where they live.

Webber Phillips works with clients who have developed products aimed at a particular section of the community. “You wouldn’t believe the number of companies that have, for example, developed a hair care product but have been unable to quantify the number of people who might need that product,” said Ms Sparks.

Milk & Tweed designed new brandingfor the company featuring an abstract ‘W’ brandmark formed from three simple ovals, symbolising diversity and different-sized ethnic groups. The oval shape changes in size and rotation through the brand style to symbolise diversity and is paired with a bold colour palette.

Ms Sparks said she was impressed with Milk & Tweed’s adaptability. “We felt they were really flexible in terms of what they were offering and just very accommodating, and they met what we required,” she said.

“They did an excellent job, were very helpful and gave us lots of options around how things could look. We’re very pleased with the outcome and the website and brand is looking great. Sir Trevor was very pleased with it and sent round a note congratulating everyone.”

Milk & Tweed specialises in web and brand design and digital marketing and has bases in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and Brighton. Creative Director Jake Jeffries said: “When we had the chance to work with Webber Phillips we jumped at the chance, the team were very excited about the project and the subject matter is very close to my heart and home.

“I am so pleased with the end result, the brand and website look fantastic. That is not only down to our team but also the Webber Phillips team who have been a joy to work with throughout the process.”