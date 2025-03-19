Care home regional directors compete in charity cook off

Swapping their business suits for chefs’ whites, Claire and Isabela are going head to head with two Regional Directors from each of Barchester’s four other divisions to cook up a storm and raise a vital funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. The Foundation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Isabela and Claire are keeping their cards very close to their chests regarding what they will be cooking but they have been practising hard. Claire comments: “Isabela and I are passionate about the Foundation so we both jumped at the chance to be able to raise funds and give back. We both love cooking, I am self-taught because I think it is so important for my kids to eat well.” Isabela adds: “We’re both very competitive so really want to win, we will give it our very best shot! The pride of the division is at stake!”

General Manager of Wheatlands care home, Lea-Ann Littler, said: “We are all so proud of Claire and Isabela for taking part in this challenge, they really are amazing – is there nothing they can’t do! Their dishes look absolutely fantastic and they will raise so much money for the Foundation, we think they are absolute super stars!"



