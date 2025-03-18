Jerroms Miller announces podcast on “Understanding Transactions in Securities” with renowned tax experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A special two-part episode has recently been recorded, offering an in-depth look into the 'Osmond and Allen' case and exploring the complexities of Transactions in Securities.

Part 1: The Evolution of Transactions in Securities

Nick Wright, host of The Tax Hour Podcast& Director at Jerroms Miller Specialist Tax, welcomes Ray McCann, Consultant, Past President of CIOT & previous Assistant Director of HMRC, along with Pete Miller, Head of Corporate Tax at Jerroms Miller Specialist Tax. With a combined 90 years of experience, they provide unparalleled insights into Transactions in Securities legislation.

In the first episode, they explore the evolution of Transactions in Securities legislation, examining modern interpretations and some of the most seminal tax cases of recent decades. They also examine the role of tribunals in ensuring transparency and compliance.

Nick Wright, reflecting on the significance of the TIS rules, stated: "The Transactions in Securities rules are an essential part of tax planning in numerous scenarios. From management buyouts to complex reconstructions advisers must consider the impact of these rules on a wide variety of share and security transactions. This episode promises to provide listeners with expert insights into this often-overlooked area of employment law and tax. Whether you are a tax professional, business owner, or simply interested in the subject, this podcast will equip you with valuable knowledge and perspectives.”

Date: Monday, 31 March

Time: 10am – 11am

Reserve your place online at: jerromsmiller.co.uk