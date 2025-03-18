"I never thought I’d see this again" – care home grants resident’s lifelong wish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Droitwich Mews Care Home has made a resident’s deeply personal wish come true as part of its new Wishing Treeinitiative. Each month, the Avery Healthcare-owned care home in Droitwich grants a wish for one of its residents, helping them reconnect with cherished moments from their past or experience something they never thought possible.

The Wishing Tree is more than just an idea, it is a promise. Residents write their wishes on paper ‘leaves’, which are then hung on the tree, each one filled with hopes, dreams, and treasured memories.

Every month, a wish is chosen and brought to life by their care home’s dedicated team, creating magical moments that remind residents they are valued and celebrated.

Christine Smith at RAF Cosford

For Christine Smith, 84, who has lived at Droitwich Mews Care Home since June 2024, that moment came last week.

Christine Smith with the Wishing Tree at Droitwich Mews Care Home.

She had always dreamed of returning to RAF Cosford, where she once worked, and visiting the village where she grew up in Shifnal and Albrighton.

"I never thought I would ever see these places again" said Christine.

Time had passed, places had changed, and she never thought she would see them again, but as the minibus wove through winding country lanes, Christine’s face lit up with recognition.

She pointed out places she had not seen in decades, such as the airfield where she worked, the pub where she celebrated her wedding, and the church where she stood hand-in-hand with Bryan, her husband, in 1960.

Arriving at RAF Cosford, Christine and her friends gazed in wonder at the towering aircraft. The same planes she had once known up close still stood strong.

Nostalgia filled the air as residents tried on RAF uniforms, with one resident joking, “It suits you!”

But the most emotional moment was yet to come. After lunch, the driver took a detour and the minibus pulled up outside the church where Christine had exchanged her vows many years before.

She clutched her hands to her chest, her eyes filling with tears. “I never thought I’d see this again,” she whispered.

An unexpected turn in the journey led the group to a small cottage with a familiar gate. Christine immediately recognised it as her childhood home.

Overcome with emotion, she reminisced about her early years, running through fields, climbing old hangars with friends, and dancing to music on a transistor radio.

Christine returned to Droitwich Mews Care Home overcome with joy, still talking about her journey the next morning.

"I never thought I would ever see these places again, theWishing Treehas definitely made my wishes come true. Thank you so much," said Christine.