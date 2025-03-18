A wedding to remember: Looking back at Claire's special day

One such memory is the moment one of its employees had a wedding to remember.

Claire Childs knew when she got married back in 1993 that she wanted to share her joy with her second family – the residents of Innage Grange. Claire considers Innage Grange her home away from home, and her love for the residents is evident in everything she does.

On her wedding day, Claire, who had been working at the home for three years at this point, arranged for a minibus to transport the residents who could travel to the church, ensuring they were part of her special moment. For those who couldn't make the trip, Claire and her new husband, Rob, made a heartfelt visit to Innage Grange. They brought the celebration to the residents, allowing everyone to join in their special day before heading to their reception at The Down in Bridgnorth.

Coverage Care celebrates its 30th anniversary

Claire's wedding was not just a celebration of love between two people, but a beautiful testament to the bonds of community and care that make Innage Grange a truly special place.

How the Bridgnorth Journal covered the story back in 1993

Claire says: "I started my career here 35 years ago and I’ve been the registered manager at Innage Grange for 6 years. The home is a significant part in my life and consider this to be my 'home from home'. I enjoy making a positive difference to the lives of the residents and relatives who are such a huge part of the Innage community."

Another story from the Bridgnorth journal from 1993

Claire and her new husband Rob visit Innage Grange after their wedding to visit residents who couldn't attend the church