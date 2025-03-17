Telford school set to dazzle with 'high-energy' production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Based on the legendary 1984 film, Footloose promises to be a high-energy spectacle filled with outstanding live music, dazzling lighting, and unforgettable performances.

Footloose tells the story of a Chicago teenager, Ren McCormack, who moves to the small, joyless town of Bomont, where music and dancing have been banned by the local Reverend Shaw. Determined to revive life back into the community, Ren rallies with his peers to fight for their right to dance. It is an exhilarating celebration of self-expression, love, and the power of youth.

The way Thomas Telford School puts on a production is unparalleled. With a cast and crew of over 100, and a Performing Arts Academy and Technical Team working to the highest standards, their shows are nothing but show-stopping.

Every part of this process is led by students – be it the dance captains, stage crew, student choreographers, or the technical team – each aspect of the show revolves around student involvement. It is not a show to be missed.

Reviews are raving for the School’s previous shows:

“It just blew me away! The students rocked!!”.

“I thought it was absolutely phenomenal. The staging, singing, and acting were on a par with that produced by professionals and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

“The performance was brilliant, we kept saying, these are 'kids'! Absolute top credit to everyone involved, a group of us came, including a few who had seen the show in London, and they all said it was comparable. Would have happily paid a lot more money, because it was worth it”

Footloose, written by Oscar winner Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, first opened on Broadway on 22 October 1998 and has been nominated for two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a soundtrack which has sold over 17 million copies worldwide.

Tickets can be found at: ticketsource.co.uk/thomastelfordschool.

Footloose - to be performed at Thomas Telford School, 7-10 April 2025.

This amateur production of Footloose is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.