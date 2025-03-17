John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award heads to Staffordshire

On Saturday, 15 March, John Lomax of Chorlton Holsteins in Staffordshire was honoured with the prestigious John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Borderway UK Dairy Expo. This award, established in memory of the renowned dairy farmer John Dennison, aims to recognise individuals who serve as role models within the dairy industry. John Lomax’s leadership and character express the values this award represents, and his influence will leave a lasting legacy within the industry.

John Lomax has dedicated his life to dairy farming and is celebrated not only for his success in breeding Holsteins but also for his generosity, humility, and integrity. He has made a significant impact within the Holstein community and has been a pillar of support to many over the years. In his efforts to inspire and educate future generations, John has regularly opened his farm to young farmers, veterinary students, and the general public.

John’s passion for breeding Holsteins, especially red and white Holsteins, is reflected in his many successes at both local and national shows. His unwavering support for Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) and local clubs demonstrates his dedication to nurturing the next generation of farmers and the future of the industry. His kind-hearted nature, combined with his commitment to breeding and showing dairy cattle, makes him a deserving recipient of the John Dennison Award.

John Lomax 2025 John Dennison Award Winner

When presenting the award, Glyn Lucas, Dairy Sales Manager at Harrison & Hetherington, commented: “Since its inception 13 years ago, the purpose of the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award has been to recognize individuals within the UK dairy industry who have earned the admiration and respect of their peers. This year’s recipient, John Lomax, has certainly done just that. On behalf of the Dennison family and everyone at Borderway Dairy Expo, it is my great pleasure to present the 2025 John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award to John Lomax.”

“John is one of the unsung heroes of the dairy industry. He works tirelessly behind the scenes, never seeking the spotlight, but his efforts have had a profound impact. His dedication, reliability, and strong sense of responsibility mirror the traits of previous winners. He has always been available to support the local community, helping others progress in their careers and ventures.”

John Lomax’s contributions to the dairy industry and his role as a mentor and leader will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of dairy farmers for years to come.

On receiving this prestigious accolade John said: “I am overwhelmed. The Dennison family are a lovely family I knew John personally and have visited the farm, I have used some of the Denmire Bulls AI. Receiving this award today will be with me for the rest of my life. ”

John Lomax Receiving John Dennison Award from Mrs Dennison

Previous winners of the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award are as follows: