Another innovative fundraiser from the Ludlow Town Walls Trust

Colin Richards, the Chair of the Trust, will take the audience on a historical journey through Ludlow’s past, highlighting its stories and its legends – and where some of its colourful characters come to life on the stage.

“Like the Lantern Walks we organised at the end of last year,” said Colin, “this event at the Assembly Rooms will, we hope, be informative, enlightening as well as entertaining.”

Proceeds from the evening will go to the Town Walls Trust, adding to the funds raised from a range of recent activities. These funds will be used to engage structural engineers to identify the most practical and viable solution to repair the collapsed section of the town wall which will then enable tenders for the work to be sought.

One immediate use for the money raised is to pay for gabion baskets to be used to support the remaining section of the wall adjacent to the collapse while repair options are pursued, Colin explained.

“Through the PCC of St Laurence’s church, The Earl of Plymouth has kindly donated 20 tons of stone. The trust has purchased the metal gabion baskets, and we will be asking the people of the town to join us in a ‘bucket-chain’ to fill the metal cages. It will be a significant community event – and will be yet another demonstration for grant-making bodies going forward that the townspeople are strongly supportive of our work and of getting that wall repaired.” (Location and further details to be announced shortly).

The event at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased from the box office in person or online.

To support the work of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust, visit their Facebook page or contact Colin Richards at richards.colin@aol.com.