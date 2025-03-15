Run For Wolves Foundation!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club’s official charity are putting together a team which will include a couple of former players, Foundation ambassadors and staff and supporters, to take part in what is set to be the biggest and best Birmingham Run in a decade.

On Sunday, 4 May, thousands of runners will take to the streets for this iconic event, celebrating fitness, community spirit, charity fundraising and the energy of Birmingham.

This year there’s an added attraction to Great Birmingham Run Weekend with a “Super Saturday” at the city’s Alexander Stadium as hundreds of children will get to run the world-famous running track, home to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Junior and Mini Great Birmingham Runs take place on Saturday, 3 May.

Laura Cahill and Wolfie at the launch of the Great Birmingham Run.

Two months before the event, Wolfie headed along to the Alexander Stadium to try out the famous running track and meet up with other participants, including from Wolves’ Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Wolves now have a limited number of places available to join the Foundation team.

Laura Cahill, Fundraising & Events Executive at the Wolves Foundation, said: “At Wolves Foundation, we are aware of how exercise, including running, can provide such a substantial benefit to both physical and mental health.

“We are aiming this year to build up a running group including both supporters and representatives from across the club and Foundation, and so being able to take part in the Great Birmingham Run is a positive step – quite literally – in the right direction.

“It is always a fantastic event, and we are all looking forward to joining colleagues from other football teams across the Midlands, and the thousands of runners, for a brilliant experience.”

Former Wolves player and head of sport science Tony Daley was also present at the launch event, along with Sydney Olympics 400m medallist Katharine Merry.

Wolves and Villa are set to be joined by teams from West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City as all four Midlands rivals unite to show support for grassroots community projects and nurturing the next generation of football fans.

Former Wolves and Aston Villa winger Tony Daley and Olympic medallist Katharine Merry meet Wolfie at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

Paul Foster, CEO of The Great Run Company, said: “At two months to go, we’re thrilled to see so much enthusiasm for this year’s event. Birmingham is a city with an incredible running community, and the 2025 AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run promises to be the biggest in ten years with a whole weekend of events.”

Any fans running for Wolves Foundation will be given free entry to the event, with a fundraising target of £100. Places are limited, so to be considered please email lauracahill@wolves.co.uk