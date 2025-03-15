Pre-reserve your dream home in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Why Choose Charles’ View, London Road?

Charles’ View offers a range of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, including 2 and 3-bedroom bungalows. These homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind, featuring solar panels, air source heat pumps, and advanced thermal insulation that supports sustainability and helps reduce customer bills. Each home boasts exceptional kitchens enhanced with an integrated dishwasher, oven, hob and extractor, fridge/freezer, and a free-standing washing machine. Plus, these homes are more spacious than the average new build!

How to Pre-Reserve Your Home:

Choose your home from the available plots.

Complete the Pre-Reservation Form with the sales staff.

Pay a fee of £150 to hold the home of your choice.

When the chosen plot is ready to be released for sale, the sales team will contact you to schedule an appointment at the sales office. During the visit, all necessary information about the purchase will be provided. You will then have 3 days to decide whether to move forward with the final reservation. If satisfied, you can finalise the reservation by paying the remaining reservation fee of £350.

What If Things Change?

If contact cannot be made within 72 hours or if the reservation is not completed within the 3-day window, the pre-reservation will be cancelled and the initial fee returned.

Secure Your Future Today!

Do not miss this fantastic opportunity to secure a home at Charles’ View, London Road. Pre-reserve a dream home today and take the first step towards a sustainable and comfortable future with Cornovii Homes.

For more information, please call 07972 713873 or email the sales team at hello@cornoviidevelopments.co.uk