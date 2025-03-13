Shropshire Farming Talk: With Shropshire YFC County Chair Millie Preece

There were five pantos, which saw members from 10 to 28 work together to put on a spectacular performance and eight One Plus performances, which are six minute sketches for between one and 10 team members. There were lots of laughs, cheers and boos for the baddies, two of the nights we even sold out of tickets which was brilliant. An incredible week, which just highlights how fun YFC can be, the teamwork of clubs and skills you learn.

Huge congratulations with Whittington and Oswestry YFC coming first with Cinderella, followed by Brown Clee YFC with the Wrong Pantomime, and Dorrington YFC third with Snow White and the 6ft Dwarves. Ludlow YFC topped the One Plus competition with their Shropshire YFC Hustings sketch, followed by Rushbury and Cardington giving a Shropshire YFC ‘Take me out’ and Shawbury YFC in third place. The week went so smoothly thanks to our Competitions Committee, John, Lorna and Joe, a thank you to our event sponsors Caleb Roberts and Dale Brothers, as well as our main YFC sponsors.

During Panto week we also saw nine competitors taking part in Senior Member of the year, huge congratulations to Abbie Vaughan of Newport YFC who won, followed by Jim Griffiths of Rushbury YFC and Richard Ratclife of Much Wenlock YFC.

The top two clubs from the Panto and the One Plus headed to Hereford to compete at the West Midland Area round, it was a great day, with Rushbury & Cardington wining the West Midland Area One Plus competition. Whittington and Oswestry YFC came second, followed by Brown Clee YFC in third. Another day of fantastic performances and many of our members were recognised at the next round with many best performer awards. A huge well done to James from Whittington and Oswestry YFC who came third at West Midland Area for Junior Member of the year and a massive achievement for Abbie Vaughan, who won the West Midland Area of Senior Member of the year who will head to the National Finals in April – we wish her good luck and we know she’ll do great.

Also huge well done to Sophie from Shawbury in Junior Member and Jim from Rushbury for senior Member of the year who also competed at the West Midland area.

Following on from our February high of entertainment, we head towards clay pigeon shooting on Saturday, 22 March and our pre-rally day on Sunday, 13 April. Pre-rally will be at Shropshire Showground and clubs will compete to be crowned Tug of War Champions. As many members are busy practicing for Tug of War and preparing for the lighter nights, as spring and summer starts to arrive, we have lots to look forward to including Stock Judging, my charity foodie walk on Sunday, 11 May, Shropshire Show, the County Rally and of-course Chairman’s Ball.

If you want to keep up to date on our latest news and events, follow our Facebook or Instagram pages @ShropshireYFC and if you would love to join your local YFC, please visit sfyfc.org.uk or contact our County Office on 01743 442880.

Millie Preece, Shropshire Young Farmers' Club