Shropshire Farming Talk: Weathering the storm - farmers should assess their business to ensure resilience to changing weather patterns

AHDB’s Climate Change Adaptation report outlines the key risks and opportunities for farmers in the face of climate change. It highlights how climate change could impact agriculture across multiple temperature scenarios between now and 2100 and suggests changes farmers could make to protect their business.

For example, flooding could become a much bigger problem as we are experiencing increased rainfall. The Met Office's climate projections suggest that by the middle of the century, heavy rainfall could increase by around 20 per cent, while overall rainfall may rise by about 5 per cent compared to past decades. This isn't just a statistic; it's a wake-up call. Farms that have never faced serious flooding before may find themselves grappling with waterlogged fields, eroded soil, and damaged infrastructure. Many farmers are already aware of the risks caused by flooding, but it’s important this becomes a focus for all. Farmers need to identify any risk areas to their farm in order to future-proof their business.

The good news is that practical steps can be taken now to protect farms from these challenges. Ensuring soil remains healthy and permeable can go a long way in managing excess water. Techniques such as minimal tillage, aeration, and planting deep-rooted grasses like festulolium, cocksfoot, or clovers are proven ways to maintain soil structure and drainage. Farmers should also assess nearby watercourses and drainage systems, ensuring they can cope with prolonged rainfall. Sometimes this may require maintenance or investment in improved water diversion methods or even relocating vulnerable buildings and infrastructure.

It's easy to see climate change purely in terms of risks, but there may also be opportunities. Warmer winters, for example, could reduce the need to house livestock, cutting down on energy and feed costs. Certain crops that were once difficult to grow in the UK may become viable options.

Historically, much of the conversation in agriculture has focused on reducing the sector's environmental impact – vital work that must continue. But adapting to the changes that are already happening is just as crucial. The reality is that mitigation and adaptation go hand in hand; safeguarding soil health or improving water management protects both the farm and the environment.

The need to act is urgent, and we urge everyone to assess their own business and identify actions they can take to reduce the impact of climate change. Many of the suggested changes are current best practices that already support productivity and resilience. With some thoughtful planning, farmers can build stronger, more adaptable businesses that are ready to face the uncertainties of the future.

Rachael Madeley-Davies, AHDB Head of Environment

For more information, visit ahdb.org.uk/climate-adaptation-report