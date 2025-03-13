Shropshire Farming Talk: Farmers under siege - who will feed the nation?

Changes to inheritance tax could see family farms broken up just to pay the bill. Many of these businesses are asset-rich but cash-poor, meaning that a tax based on land value could force sales that threaten the future of generational farms. These aren't faceless corporations—these are families who have farmed the land for centuries.

At the same time, the government’s decision to suspend the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) payments has left farmers questioning their future. They were encouraged to invest in environmental schemes, only to be left high and dry. And then there's milk prices—another ongoing battle. Global market fluctuations and retailer pricing policies mean many dairy farmers struggle to break even.

But despite all these challenges, my customers continue to battle on, doing what they do best - producing the food that feeds the nation. I remain committed to supporting them with expert foot-trimming services, helping to keep their herds healthy and productive. Hopefully, common sense and long-term planning will prevail before it’s too late. Britain’s farmers deserve better—will they get the support they need?

Nick Challenor, ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services. The business was established in 2001 to provide foot trimming, freeze branding and clipping services to farmers. Nick and his team now serve a wide portfolio of clients across Shropshire and the surrounding counties. For further details, visit ndcfoottrimming.com