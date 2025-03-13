Shrewsbury accountants nominated for prestigious business awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Competing alongside many exceptional local businesses, this nomination highlights the firm’s dedication to providing outstanding financial support and advice to the Shropshire community.

Founded in 1986 by David Jones, MJ & Co Accountants has built its reputation on providing not just comprehensive accounting services but also hands-on, year-round support tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Over the years, the business has proven itself a staple of the local community, continually adapting to client needs with initiatives like fixed fees and Saturday morning appointments - the only accountants in the area to offer such accessibility.

Simon Cook, Managing Director, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be nominated for the Englands Business Awards. This nomination reflects our commitment to providing exceptional support and advice to local businesses throughout the year.”

England Business Awards

David Jones, Senior Tax Consultant and Founder, added: "Since 1986, MJ & Co Accountants has been dedicated to offering hands-on support that goes beyond the typical annual consultation. We are grateful for the community and its ongoing support."

The Englands Business Awards ceremony will take place in May 2025. The firm encourages its clients and the local community to show their support by casting their votes. Voting couldn’t be simpler! Visit bit.ly/4h4pLda to submit your vote online or text MJ & Co Accountants, Shrewsbury to 07520 634133.

Simon said: “Every vote counts, and we appreciate the support from our community as we compete alongside other incredible businesses in Shropshire.”

From tax returns to payroll services, property rental accounts to business development advice, MJ & Co prides itself on its tailored approach and long-standing commitment to client success. Over 80 per cent of new clients come from personal recommendations - an accomplishment that speaks volumes about the firm’s impact on the local community.