Rotary club enjoys busy weekend of fundraising activities

Saturday, 1 March saw the club’s annual Big Breakfast, when Rotarians and friends cooked, served and washed up after more than 60 traditional English breakfasts. The busy event raised £605.50 which will go towards supporting the Rotary Club’s service activities and donations to charities and local good causes.

And the next day, a rota of club members donned Marie Curie yellow for the charity’s collection at Morrisons in Lawley. Like many charities, Marie Curie struggles to find enough of its own volunteers to man collections so the Rotary Club was happy to step in. Over six hours, the Rotarians collected £229.55 to help the charity continue its work supporting people who are terminally ill and their families.

Rotarians Marjorie and Paul Booth collecting for Marie Curie

If you’d like to learn more about Marie Curie and the ways it helps people nearing the end of their lives, visit mariecurie.org.uk.