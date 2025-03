New appointment boosts team at Ludlow law firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Skilbeck has joined the firm as it continues to increase its local and regional presence.

Jonathan, who specialises in wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and estate administration will be based at the firm’s Corve Street office, and will work closely with partner and head of department Giles Scott, and also partners Peter Stephens, Valerie Robinson and Sally Smith.

Giles Scott, partner and head of the Private Client department at mfg Solicitors said: “Jonathan joins us with an impressive and proven track record in a variety of private client-related matters.

“He has the drive, determination and first-class professionalism we look for, and is already proving to be excellent addition to the firm by supporting our clients on a huge variety of matters as they look for advice and assistance to help plan for the years ahead.

“I am delighted to welcome him to the team as we take our growth across the region to another level.”